Magic Software: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.8 million in its first quarter.

The Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The business process integration software company posted revenue of $130.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGIC

