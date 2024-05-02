M/A-Com: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $15 million.

The Lowell, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $181.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $181 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, M/A-Com expects its per-share earnings to range from 63 cents to 69 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $187 million to $193 million for the fiscal third quarter.

