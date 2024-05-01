Lundin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $13.9…

Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $13.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $937 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUNMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUNMF

