Logan Ridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (LRFC) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (LRFC) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.9 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 35 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRFC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.