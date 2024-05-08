LivePerson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.6 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.6 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The customer-service technology company posted revenue of $85.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, LivePerson said it expects revenue in the range of $76 million to $80 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $300 million to $315 million.

