Lincoln National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.22 billion.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $6.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The insurance and retirement business posted revenue of $4.12 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.58 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.64 billion.

