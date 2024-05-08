Light & Wonder: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $82 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The instant-win lottery ticket maker posted revenue of $756 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $732 million.

