LifeStance Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.1 million in its first quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The outpatient mental health services provider posted revenue of $300.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $299.1 million.

