Lexicon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $48.4 million in its first quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 million.

