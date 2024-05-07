LegalZoom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.7 million. On…

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glendale, California-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The online platform for legal services posted revenue of $174.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, LegalZoom said it expects revenue in the range of $172 million to $176 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $700 million to $720 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LZ

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.