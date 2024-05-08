LCI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — LCI Industries (LCII) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $36.5 million. The…

The Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.44 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle parts supplier posted revenue of $968 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $943.6 million.

