Lazy Days Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2024, 5:44 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lazy Days Holdings, Inc. (GORV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.67. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The company posted revenue of $270.6 million in the period.

