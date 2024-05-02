Lantheus Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $131.1 million.…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $131.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.87. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.69 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The diagnostic imaging company posted revenue of $370 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $349.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Lantheus Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.81 to $1.86.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $380 million to $390 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Lantheus Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.5 billion to $1.52 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNTH

