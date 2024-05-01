Landsea: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Landsea Homes Corp. (LSEA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $190,000 in its first quarter.…

Landsea Homes Corp. (LSEA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $190,000 in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The residential homebuilder posted revenue of $294 million in the period.

