Landmark Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Manhattan, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 51 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $21.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.1 million.

