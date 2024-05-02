Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Lancaster Colony: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 7:47 AM

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Thursday reported profit of $28.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.44 per share.

The specialty food maker posted revenue of $471.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LANC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LANC

