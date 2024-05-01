Kraft Heinz: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $801 million.…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $801 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago posted revenue of $6.41 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.42 billion.

Kraft Heinz expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.01 to $3.07 per share.

