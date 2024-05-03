Koppers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Friday reported net income of $13 million in its…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Friday reported net income of $13 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The maker of chemicals, carbon compounds and wood treatment products posted revenue of $497.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KOP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.