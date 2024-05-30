Kohl’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Thursday reported a loss of $27…

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Thursday reported a loss of $27 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.38 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.54 billion.

Kohl’s expects full-year earnings to be $1.25 to $1.85 per share.

