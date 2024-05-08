Kodiak Gas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $30.2 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The provider of oil and gas infrastructure services posted revenue of $215.5 million in the period.

Kodiak Gas expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion.

