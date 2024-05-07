KLX Energy Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.2 million…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.38. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.24 per share.

The service provider to oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $174.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, KLX Energy Services said it expects revenue in the range of $180 million to $200 million.

