Kinross Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $107 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

