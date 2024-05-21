Keysight Technologies, Nordson fall; Eli Lilly, Lam Research rise, Tuesday, 5/21/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
AutoZone Inc., down $103.21 to $2,820.83.
The auto parts retailer reported fiscal third-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Palo Alto Networks Inc., down $12.11 to $311.66.
The security software maker trimmed its billings forecast for the year.
Keysight Technologies Inc., down $13.39 to $146.36.
The electronic measurement technology company’s earnings forecast for its current quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations.
Nordson Corp., down $25.27 to $243.14.
The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings lowered its earnings forecast for the year.
Lam Research Corp., up $21.96 to $964.
The semiconductor equipment maker’s board approved a $10 billion stock buyback plan and 10-for-1 stock split.
Peloton Interactive Inc., down 64 cents to $3.27.
The exercise bike and treadmill company announced a wide-ranging refinancing plan.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., down 93 cents to $18.25.
The container shipping company’s first-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Eli Lilly and Co., up $19.99 to $803.17.
The drug developer reportedly received approval in China for a key diabetes and weight-loss treatment.
