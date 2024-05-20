Keysight: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net…

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $126 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Rosa, California-based company said it had net income of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The electronic measurement technology company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Keysight expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.30 to $1.36.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.2 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

