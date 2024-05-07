Kenvue: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $296 million. The…

SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $296 million.

The Skillman, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The consumer health company posted revenue of $3.89 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.8 billion.

Kenvue expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share.

