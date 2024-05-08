Kennedy-Wilson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) on Wednesday reported net income of…

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) on Wednesday reported net income of $37.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The real estate investment and services company posted revenue of $136.4 million in the period.

