Kemper: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $71.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.13 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMPR

