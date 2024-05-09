Kelly Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $25.8 million.…

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $25.8 million.

The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 56 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KELYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KELYA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.