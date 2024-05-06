Jones Lang LaSalle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $66.1 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $66.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.78 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The financial and professional services company posted revenue of $5.12 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.94 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JLL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JLL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.