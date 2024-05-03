Johnson Outdoor: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) on Friday reported profit of $2.2 million in…

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) on Friday reported profit of $2.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share.

The outdoor gear company posted revenue of $175.9 million in the period.

