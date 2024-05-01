Johnson Controls: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORK, Ireland (AP) — CORK, Ireland (AP) — Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $277…

CORK, Ireland (AP) — CORK, Ireland (AP) — Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $277 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Cork, Ireland-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The diversified technology and industrial company posted revenue of $6.7 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.75 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Johnson Controls expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.10.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.75 per share.

