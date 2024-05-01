Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
John B. Sanfilippo: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 5:59 PM

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share.

The peanut and tree nut producer posted revenue of $271.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBSS

