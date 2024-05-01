Jazz: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its first quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $2.68 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.14 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $902 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $939 million.

Jazz expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.15 to $19.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.2 billion.

