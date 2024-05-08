Live Radio
James River Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 5:25 PM

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) on Wednesday reported profit of $15.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $201.1 million in the period.

_____

