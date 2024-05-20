Live Radio
James Hardie: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 20, 2024

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Monday reported profit of $55.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $1 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $510.2 million, or $1.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.94 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JHX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

