Jack Henry: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONETT, Mo. (AP) — MONETT, Mo. (AP) — Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $87.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Monett, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.19.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The payment processsing company posted revenue of $538.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $541.4 million.

Jack Henry expects full-year earnings to be $5.15 to $5.19 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.22 billion to $2.23 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JKHY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JKHY

