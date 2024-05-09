ISG: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.4…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The market advisory service company posted revenue of $64.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, ISG said it expects revenue in the range of $65 million to $67 million.

