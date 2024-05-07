IRobot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — IRobot Corp. (IRBT) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.6 million in…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — IRobot Corp. (IRBT) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.6 million in its first quarter.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The robotics technology company posted revenue of $150 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, iRobot expects its results to range from a loss of $1.81 per share to a loss of $1.74 per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $167 million to $172 million for the fiscal second quarter.

