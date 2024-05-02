IQVIA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $288 million.…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $288 million.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.56. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.54 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.47 per share.

The clinical testing company posted revenue of $3.74 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.69 billion.

IQVIA expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.95 to $11.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $15.33 billion to $15.58 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IQV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IQV

