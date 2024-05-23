Intuit: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.39 billion.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of $8.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $9.88 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.34 per share.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software posted revenue of $6.74 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.63 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Intuit expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.80 to $1.85.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.06 billion to $3.1 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Intuit expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.79 to $16.84 per share, with revenue ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.2 billion.

