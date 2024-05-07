Intra-Cellular: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $144.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.9 million.

