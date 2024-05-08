International Money Express: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Wednesday reported profit of $12.1 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Wednesday reported profit of $12.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $150.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, International Money Express expects its per-share earnings to range from 54 cents to 58 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $171.5 million to $176.8 million for the fiscal second quarter.

International Money Express expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.13 to $2.31 per share, with revenue ranging from $681 million to $701.8 million.

