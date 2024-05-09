Integral Ad Science: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The digital advertising verification company posted revenue of $114.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $112.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Integral Ad Science said it expects revenue in the range of $125 million to $127 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $533 million to $541 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.