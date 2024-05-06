Integra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Monday reported a loss of $3.3…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Monday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its first quarter.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $368.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $362.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Integra expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 65 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $411 million to $416 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Integra expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.01 to $3.11 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IART at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IART

