Insulet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $51.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 73 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The maker of insulin infusion systems posted revenue of $441.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $423.5 million.

