Instructure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Instructure Holdings Inc. (INST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The education technology company posted revenue of $155.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Instructure said it expects revenue in the range of $166.5 million to $167.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $656.5 million to $666.5 million.

