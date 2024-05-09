Installed Building Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $55.9…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $55.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.97. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The residential insulation installer posted revenue of $692.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $676.6 million.

