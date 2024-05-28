Insmed, Agios rise; DraftKings, Atlantica fall, Tuesday, 5/28/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday: United States Cellular Corp., up…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

United States Cellular Corp., up $5.24 to $48.22.

T-Mobile is buying the telecommunications company’s wireless operations and some spectrum assets in a deal valued at $4.4 billion.

Energy Transfer LP, up 5 cents to $15.49.

The natural gas pipeline services company is buying WTG Midstream.

Insmed Inc., up $26.06 to $48.06.

The biopharmaceutical company said a potential lung disease treatment met a key goal in a pivotal study.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $7.31 to $38.81.

The biopharmaceutical company will sell rights to its 15% royalty on a potential brain cancer drug for $905 million.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc., up $4.09 to $31.61.

The drug developer said its potential Cushing syndrome treatment met a key study goal and it expects to apply for U.S. approval in the third quarter.

DraftKings Inc., down $4.20 to $36.61.

The online sports betting company reportedly faces higher taxes in Illinois following a budget action in the state senate.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc., down $1.21 to $22.21.

Energy Capital Partners is buying the owner of electric power assets.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $2.10 to $53.63.

The copper miner gained ground along with prices for the base metal.

