Home » Latest News » Insight Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Insight Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 8:08 AM

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $67 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.74. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The information technology provider posted revenue of $2.38 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.28 billion.

