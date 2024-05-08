Innovative Industrial Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) on Wednesday reported a key…

The Park City, Utah-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $63 million, or $2.21 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $39.1 million, or $1.36 per share.

Innovative Industrial Properties, based in Park City, Utah, posted revenue of $75.5 million in the period.

